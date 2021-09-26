ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A bystander was wounded in a rolling gun battle early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Market and 20th Streets. Authorities said a 31-year-old man spotted gunfire being exchanged between two cars near the intersection before he felt pain in his leg. The man then went to a hospital for treatment where he was listed in stable condition. He later contacted police.
Police say the victim refused to provide more information.
