NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are investigating after an argument turned deadly Friday night.
Officers arrived to a home in the 10200 block of Duke Drive around 9 p.m. after getting an alert from ShotSpotter. Once there, they found 34-year-old Amy Wiseman from Collinsville, Illinois suffering from a gunshot wound.
She later at the scene, police say.
While speaking to witnesses, officials discovered that the suspect got into an argument with someone at the home. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing shots. One of the bullets struck Wiseman, who was not involved during the dispute.
Authorities said both Wiseman and the suspect knew each other. No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
