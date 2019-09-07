NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in north St. Louis overnight.
Officers were patrolling the area of Newstead and Lee just before 1 a.m. when a bystander flagged them down. The bystander told police that a woman was lying in the middle of the street in the 4100 block of N. Newstead.
Once they arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said she later died at the scene.
Limited information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
According to St. Louis City crime records, this homicide marked the 26th woman killed in the city this year. Last year , there were a total of 23 women killed in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.