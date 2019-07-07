JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Byrnes Mill, Mo. man was killed during a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County overnight.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that John Smith, 47, was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson when the vehicle drove off the right side of the road near eastbound MO 30 west of Old Gravois Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Smith was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead on scene.
