ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Beth Hunt and Kathryn Solis want healthcare workers to know they are appreciated and supported. They are making signs to show that appreciation in exchange for donations to the COVID-19 Rapid Response for the Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital supporting meals, equipment and other needs for doctors and nurses.
For a minimum $6 donation, you can pick up a bright red sign reading “Thank you healthcare workers!”
They’ve raised nearly $20,000 in less than 17 days.
"We only intended only to have our neighborhood show the support,” Hunt said. “I personally, too, have an identical twin sister. Her and her husband, who are doctors, and their children are living with us for over a month so that they can focus on their patients. So we were showing gratitude for them, for caregivers of our elderly parents and we had so many neighbors want to also show gratitude to their families that we started selling more signs."
People from almost every St. Louis Metro neighborhood has contributed. Organizers handed out more than 2,500 signs.
You can find the GoFundMe here.
