ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Travelers can expect more company this holiday season.

Despite the highest gas prices since 2014, 48.5 million Americans are expected to hit the road over Thanksgiving weekend, an increase of about five percent from previous years.

Airlines for America estimates 30.6 million passengers will travel on U.S. airlines during the Thanksgiving travel period, which it defines as between November 16 and November 27. This year's estimates are a five percent increase from last year's numbers.

To accommodate the projected numbers, U.S. airlines will add 158,000 seats in the marketplace per day.

Flying

Sunday, November 25 is projected to be the busiest travel day and Thanksgiving day is projected to be the lightest travel day.

To meet the demand for air travel, airlines invested in $13 billion into new planes and airport amenities in the first nine months of 2018.

If you’re flying out of Lambert Airport, plan for long lines. The airport tweeted out an update this morning that they were adding additional TSA screeners to keep up with the travel rush.

Early morning #Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is underway at #stlairport. Expect longer lines but @TSA has extra staff, K-9s and tech working today. Arrive early. Be patient. Stay connected with your airline for latest flight information or check here. https://t.co/YBLRsmypBo pic.twitter.com/OzilinITo0 — STL Airport (@flystl) November 21, 2018

You can check your flight status here:

DRIVING

According to Google Trends, which analyzes Google Maps traffic data from last Thanksgiving, drivers will have the best luck in the early morning if they want to drive.

The internet search giant lists the best time to leave St. Louis as 5 a.m. on Thanksgiving, the worst time being 3 p.m. Wednesday.

If you’re heading out after Thanksgiving, Google recommends early morning Friday, sometime around 4-5 a.m., and says the worst time to leave is Sunday at 3 p.m.

What are we searching for?

While most people are looking for mall hours or movie theaters, there are some people looking for more unique fare.

Google took a look at what places people are trying to find more frequently in each state over Thanksgiving compared to the rest of the country.

In Missouri, people search “Golf Course” more than any other state. In Illinois, it’s “boat rental.”