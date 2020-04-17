CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the county council will vote next Tuesday on whether to designate a fund for the $175 million in federal stimulus money the county is eligible to use.
If the fund is approved, Page said millions of dollars in test kits will be ordered and a website will be launched that will allow people to track the county's expenses and what's eligible for reimbursement.
"We will hope for swift approval at their meeting on Tuesday and if that happens, we will begin very promptly buying tests, tests and more tests. Tests that will help sick people get the care they need, but also help us set up the infrastructure, a robust testing environment, and a case management environment, contract tracing environment which will allow us to reopen our economy," the county executive said Friday morning.
Page said initially the county spent $7 million on personal protective gear, and hopes to release more updated numbers on county expenses in the next week.
He also wanted to clarify that this money from the CARES Act can only be used on things COVID-19 related. It can’t be used to reimburse municipalities for revenue lost from sales tax.
