ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 21st annual Rise and Shine for Heat will take place Friday at Hardee’s across the St. Louis area.
During breakfast hours on Feb. 12, all Hardee’s Sausage Biscuit and Hardee’s Egg Biscuit sandwiches will be $1 with 100% of the proceeds going to Heat Up St. Louis. Heat Up St. Louis provides utility help to senior citizens, physically disabled adults, or those with low income.
“The pandemic has hit our Missouri and Illinois neighbors very hard, especially those who were gainfully employed at the time,” said Michael Patrick McMillan, President and CEO, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc., and vice chair, of the Heat-Up campaign this year. “Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat fundraiser is a critical partnership for Heatupstlouis.org as they continue to help so many qualified seniors, disabled and needy families throughout the bi-state area waiting in line for some sort of heating assistance.”
Click here for a list of Hardee’s participating in the 2021 Rise and Shine for Heat fundraiser.
