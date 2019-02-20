CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - If the Blues win their 12th game in a row on Thursday, the Butterfly House says admission will be free Friday for anyone who wears Blues apparel.
The promotion comes during the Butterfly House's annual Morpho Mardi Gras event, in which 2,000 blue morpho butterflies join 1,500 free-flying butterflies in the Butterfly House’s conservatory.
The Butterfly House said it will also offer free admission Friday to anyone who uses the passphrase “Let’s Go Blue Morpho’s!”
The Blues defeated the Maple Leafs Tuesday night to win their 11th straight game, breaking a franchise record that was set in 2002. They face the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
