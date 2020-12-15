ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House will be closed to general admission for the remainder of the year starting Wednesday.
The decision to close the attraction at Faust Park was made to “support St. Louis County’s extension of the ‘Safer at Home’ order,” according to a press release from the Butterfly House.
The Butterfly House will also stay closed in January for annual maintenance and to break ground on a new entomology lab expansion.
The attraction will reopen on February 1, 2021 for Morpho Mardi Gras.
Click here to book a private tour of the Butterfly House through the end of December.
