CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When you think of Mardi Gras, you think of beads, beer, and hurricanes, but how about butterflies?
You would if you were at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield. Their Morpho Mardi Gras event is happening all month. At the event you can see over 1,500 tropical Blue Morphos in free flight while learning about the critical role butterflies play in nature.
“During Morpho Mardi Gras, we have 2,000 to 3,000 blue morphos in addition to our other butterflies,” Tad Yankoski, senior entomologist, said.
Yankoski has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the special guests.
They are cared for behind a door that reads staff only but on Thursday Steve Harris took an assignment as a temporary, unpaid employee for a behind the scenes look.
