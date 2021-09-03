POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in Poplar Bluff Friday.
Few details have been released, but police confirmed that a person died after being shot in the 200 block of S. E St.
The Butler County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the fatal shooting. No other information has been released.
