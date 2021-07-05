NEW JERSEY (KMOV.com) – A butcher shop based in New Jersey is now selling round hot dogs.
Meat delivery service Rastelli’s got the idea to sell round hot dogs after receiving numerous requests for pre-sliced hot dogs. The company said the round hot dogs hold more condiments and prevent choking hazards.
The cost for eight round hot dogs is $18.
Rastelli’s ships nationwide.
