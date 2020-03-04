MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County resident said several lights have been inoperable for months near the Maplewood and Brentwood city line and it's causing safety concerns for locals. Keith Germer said it's a blackout he’s complained about for months.
“All it takes is one dark spot and you’re not seeing a person or a child or a dog run out right in front of you,” Germer said.
He's specifically talking about a stretch on Hanley Road between Burno Avenue and Hanley Industrial Court.
Germer said he’s noticed the lights are off at night and at times they’re on during the day and he said that's a “waste of electricity."
The area is busy with several drivers and pedestrians going through it daily so lighting at night is a necessity.
“The liability will be on the city, someone can get hurt and say your lights didn’t work,” Germer said.
News 4 checked with Ameren Missouri and officials said the lights aren’t theirs.
Germer said he was told by a Maplewood city leader that there was a special arrangement between the city of Maplewood and Brentwood since the stretch of road is between both cities.
News 4 called both Brentwood and Maplewood to see who is responsible for maintaining these light but no one answered our phone calls.
