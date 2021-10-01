ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis this weekend, as the Cardinals host their final homestand of the season and the annual "Q in the Lou" festival takes place.

It comes in the middle of the city's newly implemented crime plan, which includes adding around 30 officers to the downtown beat to help with patrols.

"With things being as bad as they've been with crime in St. Louis, we've been asked to form these couple of details where we walk downtown and ride MetroLink," said City Sheriff Vernon Betts.

Betts' officers also help block off parts of Washington Avenue that have been deemed unsafe on weekends, largely due to drag racing and other crimes.

Earlier this week, an off-duty city sheriff's deputy was indicted on second-degree murder following a shooting that took place in Spanish Lake earlier this year. Following the indictment, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said sheriff's deputies were not "licensed police officers."

While deputies do not have the right to arrest people, Sheriff Betts said the department is in the process of getting all officers the 600 hours of training needed to become post officers, which gives any officer the right to make an arrest on the street.

Following Bell's comments, Betts said morale is being adversely affected.

"I can only find three guys that want to work Saturdays," he said. "The hubbub is already going through the shop, that if we're going to get in trouble trying to help folks then there's no need to put ourselves out."

Many of those visiting downtown this weekend will attend the Cardinals final homestand of the season.

"We were just talking about how it's beautiful outside, how people are just everywhere right now, the Cardinals festivities down here," said Michael Cox, a Cards fan. "The Cardinals have done a great job of spacing all of this out and it's so refreshing to be down here."

Paul Morgan, who suffers from ALS and is wheelchair bound, said he was thrilled to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air.

"2020 sucked and to be back out enjoying things is amazing," he said. "Just to see people's faces and everything is a pleasure."

A few blocks over from Busch Stadium, Q in the Lou kicked off Friday night, bringing some of the nation's best BBQ food to town. The three-day festival will take place on Market Street next to Kiener Plaza.

"So far it's beautiful, a lot of excitement, a lot of people here, it seems really busy and I like the vibe right now," said a woman named Risha, who is visiting from Tennessee.

Events like these, combined with conferences and activities at the Dome at America's Center are crucial to the fight against crime downtown, according to city hall officials.

Last weekend, city officials said they were pleased with the relatively low amount of violence that took place with the additional officers on the streets helping to patrol.