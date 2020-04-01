Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Dr. Sam Page have issued a stay at home order to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Non-essential businesses that have not closed and in violation of St. Louis County stay-at-home executive order will soon be forced to close.

St. Louis County didn’t release a specific date for when enforcement will begin only that it will happen in “the near future.”

The stay-at-home order went into effect in St. Louis County on March 23.

Examples of non-essential businesses include dine-in restaurants, beauty salons and gyms. If you know of a non-essential business still operating, you should report that violation to the St. Louis County Counselor by email at countycounselorcovid19 [at] stlouisco.com or go online here

Examples of essential businesses that can remain open are doctor’s offices, pharmacies, grocery stores, take-out restaurants, gas stations, plumbers and electricians, banks, and laundromats.

