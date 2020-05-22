ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Not every business reopened on May 4 in St. Charles County. One restaurant on Main Street only just reopened its doors today.
Slowly there is more activity along Main Street, a place that depends on locals and tourists.
On a sunny afternoon shoppers stroll along the brick streets, but customers are noticing a difference.
“I’m seeing everyone a little more concerned about that distance at the counter, people looking around making sure there's that distance,” said one visitor, Ed Cohoon.
Inside the hobby, Girls small business owner Karen McGowan reopened earlier this month after being closed for two months. Masks are now one of her biggest sellers.
McGowan says a lot of her customers are coming from places that are still under stay-at-home orders.
‘I have a lot of customers from Illinois. They are all coming across sneaking across the border,” said McGowan.
Down the street at Braddens restaurant, the first lunch crowd of the season sits on the patio. Inside some tables will be kept empty for social distancing. After 8 weeks of being closed, the owner chose today to start serving again.
Why did they decide to open today? “My birthday, I wanted to give it a couple weeks after everyone else was open,” said Owner Alice Stoviak.
In St. Charles County, the county executive says the numbers of new cases have shown a decline over the past 30 days.
