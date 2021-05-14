ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City and County announced Friday they'll be aligning with the new CDC guidelines of not requiring fully vaccinated people to wear masks inside.
Illinois is also following suit, announcing the new mask guideline.
“It’s going to be nice to see everyone’s smile… I mean that’s a big deal," said Mary Gutzler, manager at Copper Fire in Belleville.
Gutzler said she when customers come in asking if they have to wear a mask, she plans to let them know about the new CDC guidelines. “We’re not enforcing at this moment. If you come in we’re assuming you’ve been vaccinated if you don’t have your mask on," said Gutzler.
St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones said it will be the honor system when it comes to new guideline. "We don't want this to turn into a "show me your papers" moment," said Jones.
Businesses can interpret the new guideline however they want.
“At this exact moment, it doesn’t change anything," said Michael Scott, general manger for Felix's Pizza Pub in Dogtown. Scott said for now, all guests will be required to wear masks when they're not at their table.
"That’s definitely going to change hopefully sooner than later," said Scott.
School districts News4 talked to including Parkway, St. Louis Public Schools and Rockwood all plan to continue requiring masks for the remainder of the school year, which ends in about two weeks. It's too soon, the districts say, to know the plans for summer school and the fall semester when it comes to masks.
In Illinois Friday, restaurants moved from 25 percent to 30 percent capacity indoors. Gutzler said this new mask guideline is another step in the right direction.
“I think for everybody it’s a great relief. I think for the staff, for us, I think once the customers get used to it I think they’re going to think this is a huge relief as well," said Gutzler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.