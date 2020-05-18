ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It is a tough time to be in the market for a new job or internships, especially for recent college graduates.
Jamie Reiner just graduated from Washington University. She plans to attend Georgetown University in the fall to pursue a law degree. Her summer plans have changed because of COVID-19.
“I was thinking maybe I would take this opportunity to get a job either retail or a restaurant, you know get good job, work experience. Obviously now seems quite a distant thought," said Reiner. “Maybe intern or shadow you know a family friend in a law office or even just sitting in district court or something, it’s open to the public, just some thoughts I had. Now I need to reorient and see what would still be possible.”
She's like many people who are facing the challenge of finding a job or internship during this pandemic.
According to job search site Indeed.com, the number of postings are down almost 38 percent this year compared to 2019.
Missouri Intern Connect, which posts internship opportunities across the state, said more than 75 percent of the companies that have been in contact with the organization recently are suspending summer internships.
“If you had your internship canceled, still put it on your resume because it shows you did have the skills to get the internship," said Kelly Dyer with Missouri Intern Connect.
Victoria Harris, director or career engagement and experiential learning at Harris Stowe State University, is trying to send a similar message to students.
"Volunteer, serve on a young professional's board or any board for that instance to start building that experience and that network," said Harris.
Dyer believes more companies will offer virtual internships for the summer. Boeing is already doing that, offering a virtual internship for 1,300 people who will be joining the company in the coming weeks.
"If it lined up with what I wanted to do and I thought it was interesting, I think I would and I think I need to get okay with doing things virtually," said Reiner.
For anyone entering the job market or looking for an internship, Harris said it's very important to keep your resume updated and be flexible.
