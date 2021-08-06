ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With more businesses across the country implementing mandates for employees to get vaccinated, some top senators in Missouri are trying to prevent private businesses from doing that in St. Louis.

At Lewis and Clark’s on Main Street in St. Charles, owner Dan Badock says he's built a culture of safety and encouragement as employees and customers consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Personally, I think it’s the right thing to do, but I’m not going to mandate it,” said Badock. “Everyone has different health issues and different reasons why they may or may not do it.”

While he does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for his employees to work there, he says he has made it a point to have information available as to where they can get the vaccine if they choose.

“I do think employers play an important role in getting more Missourians vaccinated,” said Karen Buschmann, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. “It’s good for business, it’s good for community health, and we believe that it’s the only way that we’re going to get this pandemic behind us.”

However, some Republican senators are now pushing back as more employers in Missouri join a growing trend of businesses nationwide requiring employees to get the vaccine.

Senators Bob Onder, of Lake St. Louis, and Bill Eigel, of Weldon Springs, are among six Republican senators who signed a letter earlier this week asking Governor Mike Parson to call a special session to prevent vaccine mandates issued by private employers to their employees.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce came out with their own statement on Thursday, saying in part that they do not support government getting involved in how private businesses choose to operate.

“They’ve long held the right to require vaccinations of their employees and we are going to continue to protect that when it comes to COVID-19,” said Buschmann.

In a St. Louis Public Radio interview last week, Governor Parson appeared to indicate he would not prevent businesses from making the choice to require employees to vaccinate.

“So far, we’re not going to go down that route,” said Parson. “If a business decides they want to do that, we’re going to allow them to do that in the state until something changes to show us different.”

While Badock plans to continue to give employees the option to get their vaccine, he supports other business’s choice to require it.

“I think every business should do what they think is right within the culture of their business, and I don’t want to judge anyone else,” he said. “Since I’m not mandating it, I’m not keeping records, but I can tell you that most of my employees have been vaccinated.”

Last week, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce launched a campaign called “COVID Stops Here” to recognize employers who have high rates of vaccination percentages among their workplace staff. For more information on the campaign, click here.

Buschmann believes more businesses will follow suit making vaccines mandatory among workers once the vaccine gets full FDA approval.

“We have nearly 200 employers who are 70 percent or more vaccinated in their workplace,” said Buschmann.