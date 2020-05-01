ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The owner of the Arnold children's clothing resale shop, Once Upon A Child, has been working hard to prepare to reopen.
"We've sanitized the entire store," said Jennifer Heilwagner.
Businesses in Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles counties will be allowed to re-open next week after Missouri Governor Mike Parson's stay-at-home order expires on May 3. Stay-at-home orders for the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County have been extended indefinitely.
Kenny's Bar & Grill in Barnhart has kept its kitchen open during the shutdown but customers appear to be anxious for the entire business to open.
"My phone's been ringing off the hook. Everybody wants to come play some pool, sing some karaoke and listen to bands," said owner Kenny Vaughn.
Vaughn said he'll open the part of his business with the pool tables at 12:01 a.m. early Monday morning, and the bar and grill will open later in the day. He says the stay-at-home order has been hard on his employees.
"We got a lot of single mothers that need their jobs back," he said.
When Once Upon A Child re-opens it will have to limit the number of customers inside to 10. As a resale shop, the re-opening will provide an opportunity for people who've lost their jobs, to make some money.
"We also provide a service to our customers where we buy from them and I think right now, a lot of people are facing such economic uncertainty, that it's a service that is really needed," said Heilwagner.
Customers looking to sell clothing will have to call to schedule an appointment.
