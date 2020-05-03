Businesses prepare to re-open in St. Charles and Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Businesses in St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson Counties will be allowed to open Monday as the stay-at-order issued by Gov. Mike Parson expires.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
The owner of the Arnold children's clothing resale shop, Once Upon A Child, has been working hard to prepare to reopen.
"We've sanitized the entire store," said Jennifer Heilwagner.
Parson's plan allows for businesses and houses of worship to open but social distancing must be adhered to and businesses where social distancing is impossible must take other precautions.
Parson said that local governments can have stricter guidelines than what his plan calls for. Stay-at-home orders for the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County have been extended indefinitely.
The first phase of the statewide plan is supposed to be complete by the end of May.
Kenny's Bar & Grill in Barnhart has kept its kitchen open during the shutdown but customers appear to be anxious for the entire business to open.
"My phone's been ringing off the hook. Everybody wants to come play some pool, sing some karaoke and listen to bands," said owner Kenny Vaughn.
Vaughn said he'll open the part of his business with the pool tables at 12:01 a.m. early Monday morning, and the bar and grill will open later in the day. He says the stay-at-home order has been hard on his employees.
"We got a lot of single mothers that need their jobs back," he said.
When Once Upon A Child re-opens it will have to limit the number of customers inside to 10. As a resale shop, the re-opening will provide an opportunity for people who've lost their jobs, to make some money.
"We also provide a service to our customers where we buy from them and I think right now, a lot of people are facing such economic uncertainty, that it's a service that is really needed," said Heilwagner.
Customers looking to sell clothing will have to call to schedule an appointment.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY
Officials with St. Charles County say the county will continue to monitor residents who have been diagnosed and those who are still recovering to limit the spread.
County Executive Steve Ehlmann said the county has done all it can to protect people. The county has the most cases and deaths of any county reopening on Monday with more than 600 cases and just over 40 deaths.
"We have half the number per capita in St. Louis City and County. We have done a good job of quarantining those people who need to be quarantined," Ehlmann said.
Some business owners along Main Street in St Charles say they are not ready to open Monday, but others say they can't wait.
"Two Chicks Vintage Marketplace" was limited to curbside sales only four months after opening. Co-owner Laura Callahan said she will open the 8,000 square foot store but only 20 customers will be allowed in at a time. Employees will be wearing PPE and customers will be greeted with hand sanitizer.
Down the street at "April's on Main," only 30 customers will be allowed in at one time and employees say they will be sanitizing the store throughout the day.
