FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Parts of Missouri are preparing to fully reopen without restrictions Tuesday for the first time since mid-March, including St. Charles County, Jefferson County, and Franklin County.
It is part of phase two of Governor Mike Parson's recovery plan.
"I think it's good," said Union resident Dezerae Scott.
Scott described in the inside of some businesses in Union looking like they did before COVID-19.
Other businesses are choosing to not yet fully reopen, including Great 8 Cinema in Union.
Owner Paul Arand is showing throwback movies including E.T and Jurassic Park during the weekends at a discounted rate. He's also renting out two of the theaters to people to play video games.
He said right now, it does not make sense to open during the week because there's not enough business to cover overhead costs.
“The summertime and holidays are our busiest season, so it’s kinda hurt quite a bit actually to the movie theater industry, so we’ve basically lost the summer,” he said.
He estimates about 60 to 100 people are coming to his theater per weekend right now. Arand said on average, he would normally see about 1,000.
He's implementing changes to help with social distancing as people return to the theater.
“We’re opening every other row. We’re letting them self-police as far as safe distancing," said Arand.
Under Parson's recovery plan, individual jurisdictions can choose to delay lifting restrictions. St. Louis City and St. Louis County have chosen to continue only allowing businesses to operate at 25 percent of capacity.
“We felt that most of those businesses were reopening for economic reasons and not necessarily for safety reasons," said Ed Herman, managing partner at Brown and Crouppen Law Firm. “People have to be able to provide for their families and I can totally respect and understand if somebody says 'I have to calculate the different risk in my life,' and right now, the risk of not having a paycheck is a much greater concern than catching the virus.”
Herman said the more than 250 people who work at the office have been told they can continue working from home until at least the end of the year, if not longer.
“Families have planning to do. They have to figure out what they’re gonna do with their children, do they have daycare lined up? Do they feel comfortable or safe sending their kids back to a daycare right now?" said Herman.
Large venues in St. Louis City can operate at 50 percent of capacity starting June 29. Businesses in St. Louis County can operate at 50 percent of capacity starting June 22.
