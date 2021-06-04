ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The past year-and-a-half was detrimental to small businesses. Some didn't make it through. Now, the ones that did make it are struggling to hire workers.
Nichol Stevenson owns an event venue on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis called the House of Soul, and not having events throughout the pandemic almost shut them down.
"There was a moment when we thought we were going to lose our facility and the landlord kicked in and helped us make a plan," she said.
But now that the venue is back open, she's had to cancel events because of a lack of staff.
"I've had a few conversations with busers and they honestly admit, 'Ms. Nichol, it's almost better for us to collect our unemployment and wait on a stimulus check,'" Stevenson said. "We get more that way than we do working a minimum wage job."
One Soulard restaurant owner told News 4 that they are getting applications, but 80 percent of the applicants don't show up for the interview.
"I had three interviews this week, no one showed up," Stevenson said.
To receive unemployment benefits, you have to prove you are applying places. Some restaurant owners think people are applying to show proof they tried, and then aren't following through. Stevenson said the most recent no-show said she couldn't get child care to come in.
The $300 unemployment benefits in Missouri end next week. Restaurant owners are hopeful this will bring in more workers.
Mayor Tishaura Jones, along with a stimulus advisory board, are making recommendations to add direct payments to the relief plan. The city is getting $500 million in stimulus relief funds and the recommendation from the committee is to spend $68 million for things like housing, job placement, expanding internet access, and direct payments to small businesses and the unemployed.
"It's frustrating but I'm trying to remain compassionate, I'm trying to remain non-judgmental," Stevenson said. "I don't know if it's one thing or is there a collaboration or several things going on where people aren't able to commit at this time."
Stevenson said she trusts that Jones and the committee are making good recommendations. Some other business owners News 4 spoke with say they are worried to see more payments go to the unemployed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.