OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thieves struck two Overland businesses in the same night, and the same man was the victim in both crimes.
About 1:45 a.m., thieves hit a restaurant and then a grocery store next door.
Miguel Lopez owns both, and he was still trying to clean up Monday. The shattered glass from the front door of his grocery store is still on the sidewalk out front, even as he reopened for business.
“They came through the door. They broke into the restaurant first,” he said.
Once inside, the suspects smashed the Taqueria Durango cash register with a hammer.
“They hammered the register, broke it into pieces, he said. “And then they came over here (the grocery story) and did the same thing.”
Lopez said they couldn't get the register open, so they took it with them.
The store's security cameras recorded the break-in, but Overland police said they are not releasing the video.
Lopez said police recovered the cash drawer about a block away, though he still needed new cash registers.
“We're getting ready to open the restaurant despite what happened,” he said.
Lopez opened the grocery store opened 14 years ago, and added the restaurant six years later.
Workers at shops nearby said Lopez is well-liked in the neighborhood, and they said the break-ins are discouraging.
They call the break-ins discouraging.
“We're all working hard in our businesses to try to make a living,” said store manager Jose Suarez. “For them to do something like that, it's heart-breaking honestly. It's like they're taking a piece of you, you know what I mean? It's sad.”
Lopez said like most businesses, he doesn't keep any significant amount of cash in the store overnight.
His grocery store was broken into three weeks ago and he believes it was the same people who broke in Monday morning.
“It’s terrible. This is what I do for a living. This is my life,” Lopez said. “People trying to steal what you earn. It’s just not right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.