FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon at a strip mall in Florissant.
The shooting happened in 1200 block of New Halls Ferry Road around 2:00 p.m.. A man was shot multiple times and he was transported by a medical helicopter in critical condition. Witnesses told News 4 that two gunman approached the owner of High Fashion store and opened fire.
Family members tell News 4 that the victim is 20-years-old and was shot eight times. Relatives say they believe that the shooting was over jealousy of his store. The location where the shooting happened just opened two weeks ago. A News 4 photographer saw investigators examining bullet casings in the parking lot and inside the store.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
