FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun into a parking lot, trying to hit suspects who shot a Florissant business owner multiple times Monday.
The shooting happened in 1200 block of New Halls Ferry Road around 2:15 p.m.. A man was shot multiple times and was transported by a medical helicopter in critical condition. Witnesses told News 4 that two gunman approached the owner of High Fashion store and opened fire.
42-year-old Johnny Hampton, an associate of the store owner, was inside at the time of the shooting. Police say he "randomly" fired multiple rounds from inside the business out into the parking lot after the suspect vehicle left the area. Two of those shots hit a vehicle with an innocent bystander inside it. After firing into the parking lot, Hampton reportedly fled the scene . He was later arrested for assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
Family members tell News 4 that the store owner is 20-years-old and was shot eight times. Relatives say they believe that the shooting was over jealousy of his store. The store just opened two weeks ago.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.