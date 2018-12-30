WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hidden Valley’s opening day has come and gone for the 2018-19 season. The ski resort opened its doors to skiers, snowboarders and families December 15.
News 4 dropped by the resort Saturday to see how the business was going.
Hidden Valley said its business was good during its first week although only about three fourths of the slopes are open so far. The resort said making snow has been difficult due to the warmer than usual weather.
News 4 crews talked to customers to find out what they thought about their experience on the slopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.