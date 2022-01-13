ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is being awarded $1.8 million in grant funding to address lead and health hazards in low-income homes.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush from Missouri and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be awarding the grant. The grant is through the Health Homes Production Grant Program, which is meant to help low-income families' homes.
The families impacted are those who are at or below 80 percent of the average income level for St. Louis County, or around $50,000. The grant will help target significant lead and health hazards in around 7,400 homes, a statement said.
