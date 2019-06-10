ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Busch Stadium will host a Stanley Cup watch party Wednesday.
The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The other big watch party in town - at the Enterprise Center - sold out in 30 minutes.
Tickets will go on sale at cardinals.com/hockey at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets will be limited to four per transaction with the proceeds going to charity.
