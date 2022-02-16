DOWNTOWN (KMOV.com) -- While MLB players and owners remain in a lockout, Busch Stadium is looking to hire more workers.
The organization is looking for part-time, gameday job positions. The hiring fair will be Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Five additional hiring events are scheduled through the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.