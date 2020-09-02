ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Man's best friend is getting their own beer, called Dog Brew by Busch.
Released Wednesday, the brew for our furry friends is already sold out.
The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric, and ginger.
You can pour the whole can into the water bowl or use it to soften Fido's food.
It's not the first time a brewery has included dog beer on its list, but it may be the most expensive; a four-pack sells online for $10.
Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.
