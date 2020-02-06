(KMOV.com) -- The descendants of the legendary Anheuser-Busch beer family are now stars of a new reality show.
According to People, The Busch Family Brewed premieres on MTV with back-to-back episodes on March 5.
The show will feature the fun and wild lives of the original owners of the iconic beer brand, MTV said.
Father Billy Busch Sr., the great-grandson of Adolphus Busch, the founder of Anheuser-Busch, his wife, Christi, and their seven kids are featured.
Filming took place around the St. Louis area.
The reality show features 10 episodes.
From the brewery to your backyard...this fam's for you. 🍻 Watch The Busch Family Brewed, premiering March 5th @ 9/8c on @MTV. #buschfamilybrewed pic.twitter.com/PC3CycBkBY— The Busch Family Brewed (@BuschFamBrewed) February 6, 2020
