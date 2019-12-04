HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A school bus was rear-ended by a car outside of a Hazelwood elementary school Wednesday morning.
The bus was heading to Hazelwood North Middle School when it was rear-ended before 8:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Wiethaupt Road, outside of Cold Water Elementary School.
The bus was carrying about a dozen students when the crash occurred. Some of the students had minor complaints, according to a Hazelwood School District spokesperson. Medics evaluated the students and parents are being allowed to pickup those with complaints.
No other information has been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.