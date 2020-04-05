NORTH ST LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A bus driver in the Ferguson-Florissant School District has died from COVID-19, the district announced Sunday.
District officials say they learned Saturday that the driver had contracted the virus. The driver had been helping to distribute food for McCluer North students.
After learning about driver's positive COVID-19 test, the district decided to suspend food distribution from April 6-10. The district says it is trying to work on an alternative for food distribution.
A bus driver who helped distribute food for Cross Keys Elementary who had been battling a prolonged illness also recently passed away. That driver displayed some COVID-19 symptoms right before passing away.
Another McCluer North employee also tested positive for the virus. The district says none of the employees showed symptoms while at work.
All three employees had not been at work since Spring Break, more than two weeks ago.
