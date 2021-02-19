SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South City street is becoming more of a hazard by the minute due to a broken water line. Residents are without water and they say they can't get answers from the city on when it’ll be fixed.
Water has been gushing from a busted pipe near Jefferson and Park in the Gate District for 32 hours and counting. The couple that lives next door to the mess says at some point Thursday morning their water turned off and hasn't come back on. While they're frustrated with not having running water, they're more concerned with so much water being wasted.
"We are on 9 hours now of having no running water in our home,” said Eric Hucker. They are now preparing to not have running water until the morning.
“We're supposed to be practicing good hygiene right now, that's not a thing if you don't have water,” said Courtney Hucker.
The couple noticed the busted pipe Wednesday afternoon and called the city. They spotted city crews there multiple times trying to fix it, even digging up the yard at one point, but the water kept coming. The home where the pipe is located is for sale, so they called the realtor. The realtor sent out a plumber who was also not able to fix the problem.
"I fully understand that the city water department is probably responding to a few different calls at the moment, but we would like running water restored to our home and at what point does this constitute a very severe public safety hazard having running water gushing through the street like this?,” asked Eric.
The city says it sent crews to try to fix the pipe multiple times, the broken line is privately owned, so the responsibility for the repairs falls on the homeowner. The water department still plans to go back out Friday morning to see if repair work has begun.
