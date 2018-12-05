ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Homeowners in St. Charles County are frustrated over a home they call a safety hazard in the neighborhood.
The vacant house on west O’Fallon Drive burned in an overnight fire in August. The burned out shell is all that remains this December.
“I’m concerned about the building collapsing, being dangerous for the people in the neighborhood,” said Dennis Nelson, who lives next door.
Nelson and Ashley Hood are trustees for the neighborhood near Lake Saint Louis in unincorporated St. Charles County.
They’ve tried for months to get answers on what can be done about the eyesore on their street.
The house was vacant when it burned, and is owned by US Bank.
St. Charles County spokesperson Mary Enger said the county issued notice to the building owner in September that they needed to remove all fire damaged debris. The county sent a notice that they were in violation of two county ordinances, one for accumulation of rubbish and the other for unsafe structure.
The owner was given until September 21 to fix the violations. But months later, they’re still not fixed.
“It’s a school bus stop, we have a lot of elementary school kids that meet there every morning,” said Hood who is worried for the safety of the neighborhood children.
Despite not meeting the deadline, the county says the company has not been fined for the violations.
“As with any individual or corporation in these types of instances, if they show they are working toward rectifying the situation, we do our best to work with them and keep the project moving forward,” said Enger.
On Thursday, News 4 learned that St. Charles County agreed to demolish the home.
