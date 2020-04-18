SOUTH COUNTY(KMOV.com)-- A suspicious death investigation is underway after a burned body was found inside a trailer in South County on March 28.
At 7:45 p.m., officers found the body inside of a box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H near the railroad tracks. Both the body and the trailer were severely burned, police said.
On Saturday, police identified the victim as 49-year-old Kenneth Booth, Jr. of South County.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
