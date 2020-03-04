NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A badly burned body found inside a North City dumpster in 2018 has been identified as a Ferguson man Wednesday.
On Sept. 26, police arrived to the 900 block of Canaan for a report of human remains found. The badly burned body was identified as Demarko Sanders, 39, of Ferguson Wednesday.
No additional information has released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
