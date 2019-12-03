ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A burned body was found in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
Police said a man was found burned and lifeless shortly after 1 a.m. at Holly Hills and Michigan.
A News 4 photographer on the scene noted that investigators appeared to be focused on the backyard of a home.
No other information has been made available.
