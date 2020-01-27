SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Five burglary suspects were arrested over the weekend in the Metro East.
Just before 1 p.m. Sunday a family left their house on Caseyville Avenue to go shopping. While they were gone, their neighbors saw a vehicle backed up in their driveway and three men were bringing items out, according to authorities.
Police said the neighbors “did an amazing job and called the Swansea Police,” who arrived within a minute. A vehicle with two suspects inside then sped out and nearly hit a police car head on. The officer chased the vehicle through Belleville and East St. Louis, where it crashed into a field and two people ran from the car.
A Swansea officer tased one of the suspects and took him into custody. The suspect reportedly had a loaded pistol and a juvenile warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections for residential burglary.
The vehicle used to lead police on the chase was allegedly stolen and had items inside that had been taken from the burglary.
When the owners of the home that had been burglarized returned, they told police their black Chevrolet Equinox was missing. Authorities contacted OnStar, who located the missing vehicle in Cahokia. Officers then found the vehicle, which drove a short distance and hit a Cahokia police vehicle before OnStar turned it off.
Four people ran from the car and police were able to take two women and one man into custody. The man had a loaded pistol with him when he was arrested, according to police.
The fourth suspect ran into a home, forcing those inside to leave. Police said the Illinois State Police Department’s SWAT team responded and contained the scene until the suspect was taken into custody.
Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson issued the following statement regarding the suspects’ capture:
“Five residential burglary suspects in custody. Two already had warrants. Three loaded guns recovered. A previous stolen vehicle and a new stolen vehicle recovered. Cahokia Police, ISP Swat, ISP Crime Scene, Auto Theft Task Force and Swansea Police all working together. No victims injured. All of this was successful because of professional agencies working together and an awesome neighbor looking out for each other. On a side note, one suspect said they were going to knock on the back door of the victim’s residence and if someone answered they were going to ask if they wanted their leaves raked. Something to be aware of. This incident happened in the middle of the day and in a nice area. Watch out for your neighbors and call us if you see something. Great job to all who helped! To the neighbor who called the Swansea Police, YOU’RE AWESOME!”
