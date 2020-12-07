SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A 28-year-old man was shot and killed after attacking a St. Louis City Police officer in south St. Louis Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Gravois near Taft Ave in the Bevo neighborhood. Police said a uniformed officer was conducting a building check at a storage facility with a history of break-ins.
Police told News 4 the most recent break-in happened between Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 after a 77-year-old man reported 17 guns were stolen from inside the building.
While standing outside, the 41-year-old officer heard the sound of power tools being used inside. Two additional officers arrived on scene to help investigate furthur.
During the search, they found two men removing items from an electrical box.
"While clearing the building, one of our officers confronts two suspects," St. Louis Metropolitan Chief John Hayden said. "One suspect charged the officer while holding a screw driver."
The officer then fired shots at 28-year-old Mark Brewer. He later died, police said.
Detectives said the other man ran away and escaped.
No officers were injured. The 41-year-old officer who fired the shot has nearly 13 years of law enforcement experience.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has released.
Editor's Note: St. Louis City Police initially said the officer was 39-years-old Sunday.
