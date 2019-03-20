ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are looking for the burglary suspect who left his beer behind.
The police department said the suspect left a 32 oz. can of Milwaukee’s Best Ice behind after he burglarized a business.
The department tweeted out a photo of the suspect Tuesday night.
Anyone who can identify the man is urged to contact police.
Other details regarding the business burglary has not been released.
