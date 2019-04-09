FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Clair man is accused of burglary after stolen tools were found near a burnt car in Franklin County.
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Aitch Road in Union during the early morning hours Friday after a man claimed he got stuck in the mud and his vehicle caught fire. A firefighter told the deputy a pile of tools was found about 10 yards from the burnt vehicle.
When deputies checked the serial numbers on the tools, they found the items were taken during a burglary on Highway AH, which was near where the burnt vehicle was located. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the descriptions of the found tools matched the description given by the burglary victim.
The suspect, later identified as Perry J. Crawford, claimed to have no information about the tools. Deputies said one of the boxes containing tools was melted from the vehicle fire. Tools were also reportedly found on the 28-year-old suspect.
Crawford was charged with second-degree burglary and his cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
