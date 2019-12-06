PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Pacific couple is on edge Friday after seeing a man on their surveillance cameras breaking into their home not once, but twice.
The couple says what's even more disturbing is what the man did inside their home.
Mark and Erica Mullen's cameras show a man pull into their driveway in a white truck just before 10 a.m. Thursday. The man is seen walking to their back deck while on a cell phone and leaving with their leaf blower.
“I deliberately put our cameras where they were not hidden," said Mullen. “He had to know he was under surveillance. He had to know he was being seen doing this. He didn’t seem to care.”
Mullen says the man returned and appeared to be in their home for about 10 minutes before leaving with a safe and what turned out to be two empty iPhone boxes. The truck is then seen backing out of the driveway.
“It wasn’t until we started watching the camera longer and were like 'Oh, he came back," said Mullen.
Mullen says the man returned about three minutes later and appeared to spend another eight minutes in their home before leaving with his drills.
The couple told News 4 even more disturbing is what they believe the man did while inside their home.
“You could tell he had been in my closet. He had lot of the clothes... they were pulled. I guess he was trying to look behind stuff," said Mullen. “This was a box here of all of our Christmas gifts that was all nicely wrapped and organized that he decided he wanted to know what was in the presents.”
The couple says the man also was in their daughter's room looking through her closet and even hit their basement, removing their couch cushions.
“The most alarming part is the fact that he was so comfortable doing it. That he had no care in the world that he was on camera. He had no care walking into a stranger’s home and he was perfectly fine taking whatever he wanted," said Mullen.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirms it's investigating a burglary and tells News4 there have been no arrests.
