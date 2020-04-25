GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- More than $2,700 will go to healthcare workers in the Metro East after a local entrepreneur gave back to his community.
On Saturday, Burgers STL food truck owner Matt Foley made more than 300 burgers to give out to residents of Granite City, his hometown. In return, he asked for donations for healthcare workers.
Foley said he grilled up 200 pounds of meat, half of which was donated from Cionko's in Granite City. Several of his employees helped dress the burgers and hand them out to a drive-thru line of cars.
“My way to show the love for the people of the area is to donate some burgers," Foley said.
Growing up in Granite City, Foley said his community often had a bad reputation, but Saturday's food give-away highlights the good people of the city, Foley said.
“We always got talked down being from Granite, it’s a dirty place because of the mill and it’s not," he said. "This is a home to a lot of us, there are a lot of important people who came from Granite and it means a lot to me.”
The money raised during the event will be used to purchase supplies being requested by healthcare workers in the Metro East.
"I doesn't matter what they need, we'll get it for them," he said. "If it's toilet paper, I'll go out looking for it."
Community members said they enjoy not only supporting healthcare workers, but Foley as well.
“When we heard about he was coming out to support healthcare workers, we couldn’t wait to come out to support him and support healthcare workers cause they’re putting their lives on the line right now," said Scott Smallie, who has known Foley for years.
“We’re out here to support everyone because right now, I think our healthcare workers really need that because they’re on the front lines and doing what they can no matter what they’re going out to do the work they need to do," said Marc Griffin, who was eager to try Burgers STL for the first time.
"The food is great," said Smallie. "This is a community that always comes together to support each other."
