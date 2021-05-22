(KMOV.com) — The first thunderous cheer of the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry to occur at Busch Stadium in 600 days came on the first pitch of Friday night’s game—a pitch that Chicago outfielder Joc Pederson sent into the bleachers. Of the 24,282 in attendance, plenty were clad in blue and were there to cheer on the Cubs—typical of this classic NL Central rivalry.
It wasn’t the result Carlos Martinez hoped to find with his first pitch fresh off the injured list, but the Cardinals starter found a way to rebound from that sour beginning for six innings of quality baseball, leaving the contest with the score tied at 2-2. From there, it was up to the St. Louis bullpen to keep things close—which is a markedly different task than asking the same unit to hold down a late lead.
Where the club’s stable of leverage relievers—consisting of Genesis Cabrera, Giovanny Gallegos and Alex Reyes—has performed exceptionally to secure leads late in games this season, the trouble has come when the team goes to the other arms in its bullpen. Manager Mike Shildt explained the predicament after the second-string crew, consisting of Kodi Whitley, Tyler Webb and Seth Elledge, permitted an eight-run eighth inning to seal a 12-3 loss for the Cardinals Friday.
“I can’t pitch them every night,” Shildt said with an exasperated laugh of his trusty high-leverage crew. “That goes into the decision. If we’re down in a game—we tie it, we go to (Ryan) Helsley, that’s a guy we use tied or ahead—those are the guys we use to bring it home. Then we’re down a run and we have to be able to pitch other guys to hold it there. We can’t go to the same guys every night. Because we chase games like that, we can’t use the same three or four guys.
“We need to be able to get contributions and outs from other people to hold it down, hold it close.”
Helsley has displayed signs worthy of his elevation into the circle of trust for Shildt, but Friday wasn’t one of his cleanest outings. Though he notched a pair of strikeouts, he also permitted two walks, two hits and two runs in a seventh inning that put the Cardinals behind, 4-2. An RBI single by Dylan Carlson brought the score back to within one in the bottom half of the inning, but with the Cardinals still trailing, that’s a scenario in which Shildt was hesitant to burn through his best arms on the downside of a game—especially in the first game of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, which began for St. Louis on Friday.
Instead of chasing the game with Gallegos or Cabrera, Shildt turned to Whitley to start the eighth. For the second consecutive game, Whitley failed to record a single out. Also for the second consecutive game, Webb attempted to bail him out, but only added gasoline to the fire.
With the game out of hand by that point, Elledge was tasked with finishing the inning, regardless of how many runs he might allow to cross the plate before doing so. That number ended up being three, bringing the total for the frame to eight and setting up Shildt to spend most of his post-game Zoom explaining the Catch-22 nature of his decisions.
“You can pitch them when it’s not their spot,” Shildt said of his top relief arms. “That’s just not a good recipe for long-term success and their health. Some really good teams have guys that—and we’ve been that, by the way. Webby’s been that guy for us. Whitley’s capable of being that guy for us. So I want to make sure that’s clear. They’ve done it, because we’ve had some good teams, won our division, playoffs last year. But good teams have guys that hold it down when you’re down a run or two to allow you a chance to come back. Because you can’t pitch the same three or four guys every night when it’s close and you’re behind.”
Shildt also noted there’s an element to the way a trusted, high-leverage reliever earns that role in the first place. It’s by pitching in these other spots first, by proving their talent and capabilities in the middle innings, in contested-but-trailing situations, that a leverage reliever is ultimately born.
To figure out whether a guy can be included in that category, you first have to determine whether he can handle the lesser—but still, as the Cardinals have found in recent days—important tasks.
“That’s what Cabby did,” Shildt said. “That’s what Gio did. That’s what Alex did. That’s how you groom your bullpen. It also allows you to be able to, when those (main) guys are down—there’s going to be days which they are when you reel off a couple in a row, like we have—and you have to go to your guys to bring it home. Somebody’s down, so it backfills the bullpen. Somebody’s got to be able to pitch and bring that home. There’s a way that gets done.”
The most frustrating aspect of this recent experience for the Cardinals manager is the one to which he alluded above—Tyler Webb was once trusted with the very role in which he is presently floundering. Across 2019 and 2020, Webed himself as the king of these spots. When the game script called for a lefty in close, middle-innings situations, Webb thrived with a 3.24 ERA in those two seasons. For 2021, his ERA has ballooned to 12.41 after Friday’s debacle.
With the 30-year-old lefty devoid of minor-league options, the Cardinals are desperate to see Webb snap out of his funk and return to a place where he can contribute in meaningful ways to the team again. But with the rest of the middle-relief corps struggling to find traction around him, the club is running out of space to make the same decisions over and over again while simply hoping for a different result. At the same time, the Cardinals don’t have another obvious lefty on the 40-man roster to take Webb’s place. Andrew Miller, still working his way back from an injury, isn’t yet ready to return.
We know that St. Louis will make at least one move to subtract from its bullpen before Saturday’s game, as the club must free up an active roster spot for the day’s starting pitcher, Miles Mikolas. Beyond that, the Cardinals could make more sweeping changes to revamp its 'pen, with both Elledge and Whitley representing potential candidates for demotions in favor of fresher arms.
The extent of the changes will depend on the current panic meter for the front office as it watches the Cardinals’ middle relief unit continue to falter night after night. While relying upon the same three arms in every game isn’t a recipe for success, as Shildt accurately depicted Friday, the present blueprint for the Cardinals bullpen isn’t working, either.
A perfect answer isn’t obvious. Expect the Cardinals to be proactive with their roster moves in the days and weeks ahead in order to try and find one.
