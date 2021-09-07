SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 12-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in South City Monday evening.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Oregon, which is in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. A 38-year-old woman told police she heard gunshots and noticed the girl bleeding. She suffered a graaze wound to the head but was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a hospital.
