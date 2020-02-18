EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- East St. Louis police said the front door of city hall is damaged after a bullet from a nearby shooting shattered the glass.
Police said Sunday night Jeremy Mosby fired his gun at a fleeing car after an argument at the Gas Mart on East Broadway.
The gas station sits directly across from city hall.
Surveillance video shows Mosby shooting the gun erratically at the car.
Police said several pedestrians and drivers were out at the time of the shooting and they’re thankful no one was hurt.
Mosby was later arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and armed habitual criminal.
Mosby is being held on $200,000 bond.
Police said Mosby was at that gas station for at least 30 minutes selling drugs in the parking lot.
