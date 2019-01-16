DENVER (AP) — A professional bull rider is dead after being injured during a competition at the annual National Western Stock Show in Denver.
The Professional Bull Riders Association said Mason Lowe died Tuesday evening and extended its condolences and sympathies to his wife Abbey and his family.
Lowe was 25 and from Exeter, Missouri. He was ranked 18th in the world.
